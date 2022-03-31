A Raptors Player Just Threw Shade At Kyle Lowry Ahead Of His Return To Toronto Next Week
They won't be going easy on Lowry.
Kyle Lowry will make his much-awaited return to Scotiabank Arena on Sunday. The event will undoubtedly be emotional for fans and players alike, but that doesn't mean they plan to let their former leader off easy.
Raptors stars Thaddeus Young and Chris Boucher shared their thoughts on Lowry's return to Toronto during the latest episode of Hustle Play, talking about his impact on them while also throwing a bit of playful shade his way.
"I didn't talk about coming back, but I did tell him we were going to try to whip his a**," Boucher said when asked if he had talked to Lowry about his return.
"But that's all, really. I mean, Kyle, you know, like he's always been a vet for me. Like, he actually made me understand the game a lot more. I should've understand that last year when I was playing with him," he added.
Lowry recently opened up to Doug Smith of the Toronto Star, telling him what it means for him personally to return to the city, stating that it helped him grow as a person, even off the court.
"The people I was able to connect with outside of basketball are special. We grew as a group and they watched me grow as a man and grow as a father and grow in every way," Lowry told the Toronto Star.
"They were just a part of everything, they were my family and my friends. We adopted each other," he added.
So, it looks like Raptors die-hards will need a tissue box for this weekend's game because it will be a tear-jerker.