Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

A Shoppers Drug Mart In Ontario Gave Out 12 Expired Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines Last Week

"Pfizer reports that the quality and integrity of the vaccine would not be affected."

A Shoppers Drug Mart In Ontario Gave Out 12 Expired Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines Last Week
Google Maps

A Shoppers Drug Mart in Vaughan accidentally administered 12 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines that expired one day prior on November 16.

The Region Municipality of York's director of corporate communications, Patrick Casey, told Narcity that Public Health became aware of the incident that happened at the 9200 Weston Rd. location on November 18.

"On November 16, 2021, this Shoppers Drug Mart location administered COVID-19 vaccines between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.; during that time, staff member(s) at Shoppers Drug Mart administered 12 doses of Comirnaty (Pfizer-BioNTech) COVID-19 vaccine that had expired the day before, on November 15, 2021," Casey confirmed.

The Shoppers Drug Mart has attempted to contact all 12 people who were injected with the expired vaccine, according to Casey.

York Region Public Health has confirmed that the expired vaccines were not harmful and were still "safe and effective" for use, according to Pfizer.

"Pfizer reports that the quality and integrity of the vaccine would not be affected in this scenario," reads the statement.

"Based on this assessment, the vaccine doses administered can be considered safe and effective against COVID-19 and re-vaccination will not be necessary."

Casey says they are working with the Shoppers Drug Mart location to ensure that there are no future errors.

"We know an incident like this can cause anxiety for many people; rest assured COVID-19 vaccines are safe, and administration errors like this are extremely rare," he said.

Shoppers Drug Marts' parent company Loblaw told Narcity, "this was an isolated incident at the store, where a vaccine was given one day after its expiry date."

"The owner took immediate action, contacting the local public health unit, who reached out to the vaccine manufacturer. Through this process, public health has confirmed there was absolutely no risk to the customers, and the dose is considered valid and effective. The store reached out to impacted patients, and has put additional processes in place to ensure this doesn't happen again."

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

From Your Site Articles

8 Tried And Tested Cleaner Beauty Products You Can Get At Shoppers Drug Mart

Products that are mindful of you and our planet. 💅

@cocokind | Instagram, @mondayhaircare | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

We're living in the golden age of skincare and we've never had so many options as we have today. And because of this, we spend a lot of time considering which products to buy.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto Zoo Is Vaccinating Its Animals Against COVID-19 & Some Critters Will Get Priority

It will be one of the six zoos in Canada to do so.

Kalebkroetsch | Dreamstime, Vdvtut | Dreamstime

The Toronto Zoo is on track to give their animals COVID-19 vaccines.

A spokesperson for the Toronto Zoo confirmed with Narcity that it will be one of the six zoos across Canada to provide doses to their animals as soon as it becomes available.

Keep Reading Show less

The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals You Can Find In Canada

Save big on brands like MERIT, Tatcha, YSL and get a ton of freebies!💄

Zhi Qi | Dreamstime, Michael Spring | Dreamstime

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Beauty lovers, get excited! Today is Black Friday and your favourite brands have launched some of their best deals of the year. Whether you love makeup, skincare, haircare or fragrance, these are some of the best beauty deals you can find in Canada right now.

Keep Reading Show less

Canada Has Updated Which Type Of COVID-19 Vaccines It Will Accept For Travellers

It's been changed to align with the World Health Organization Emergency Use Listing.👇✈️

@yvrairport | Instagram, Illuminaphoto | Dreamstime

The federal government has updated which COVID-19 vaccines it will accept for travellers as of November 30, as part of a series of changes to Canada's travel restrictions.

On November 19, officials announced that several of Canada's ongoing travel rules would be changing, including which COVID-19 vaccines a traveller must have had to be considered fully vaccinated.

Keep Reading Show less