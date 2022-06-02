A Strawberry Night Market Is Happening Near Toronto & You Can Sip Boozy Berry Drinks
Strawberry popcorn, strawberry s'mores, and more await! 🍓
Something sweet is happening near Toronto this month, and if you love markets, berries, and treats, then you'll want to check it out. The St. Jacobs Farmers' Market is hosting its first ever summer night market, and the theme is Strawberry Social.
The event is taking place on June 17, and you can enjoy a range of activities, treats, and even boozy drinks throughout the outdoor market and three indoor spaces. There will be a variety of vendors to shop from, live music, games, cocktail demonstrations, and more.
The Strawberry Social was created in order to celebrate the market after two years of pandemic restrictions. The market is known for its fresh, local produce, and the strawberry was the perfect way to showcase this, according to a spokesperson.
Of course, you'll want to try the strawberry-themed food and drinks. You can expect to find traditional desserts like strawberry shortcake and tarts, as well as unique items such as strawberry s’mores and strawberry popcorn.
The cocktail demonstrations will allow guests to purchase unique beverages like strawberry-infused beer and enjoy them as they wander through the area.
More night markets are planned to take place throughout the year, each one with a different theme. In September, you can visit the Harvest Hoedown for some major country vibes, and the annual Holiday Sip & Shop Night Markets will be held during the Christmas season.
The Strawberry Social runs from 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., and tickets are available online for $8 each.
Strawberry Social Night Market
Price: $8 per ticket
When: June 17, 2022, 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Address: 878 Weber St. N., Woolwich, ON
Why You Need To Go: Celebrate everything strawberry at this new night market.
