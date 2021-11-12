Trending Tags

A Toronto Cafe Will Give You Free Coffee This Weekend If You Brighten A Stranger's Day

Being kind pays off! ☕

@strangelovecafe | Instagram, @mikaylakuehn | Instagram

A Toronto coffee shop is proving that it really does pay to be kind. Strange Love Cafe is handing out free cups of coffee on November 13 in celebration of World Kindness Day, but there's a heartwarming catch.

In exchange for the drink, you'll be encouraged to brighten a stranger's day by giving them a World Kindness Day card.

Each card has a positive message to put a smile on someone's face and hopefully inspire them to pass it on to others.

The free 12-ounce drip coffee will be available all day at the Beverley and Spadina locations, and you can even add a complimentary mood booster to your cup.

Satisfy your coffee cravings and make someone's day a little brighter this weekend.

Strange Love Cafe Free Coffee

Price: Free

When: November 13, 2021

Address: 101 Spadina Ave., and 335 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy a free cup of coffee if you agree to pass a kind message along to a stranger.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

