An Airbnb Is Opening Inside Canada's Most Famous Tugboat & You Can Book It For $22 A Night
Might be time to plan that trip to Hamilton soon!
Now is your chance if you have ever wanted to spend a night on board Canada's most beloved tugboat.
The iconic Theodore TOO is turning into one of Airbnb's wildest listings and you can request to book a night or two inside the cheery, red-capped, 65-foot tugboat.
Theodore TOO on the water.Henry Shephard | Airbnb
This will be the very first time that Theodore TOO will have more than just a crew stay on board for an overnight stay, and the lucky few who get to spend the night will have a ton of activities to look forward to.
On the deck of Theodore Tugboat.Valerie Wilcox | Airbnb
Once all the guests have stepped foot on Theodore TOO, the tugboat will sail throughout Hamilton Harbour where you will then learn about the Bay (and maybe even see some "ancient creatures" rumoured to be living there, too).
Kitchen.Valerie Wilcox | Airbnb
Captain Noah and his crew will serve up some meals featuring local businesses' products and restaurants throughout Hamilton.
On the deck.Valerie Wilcox | Airbnb
And, as soon as the sun sets, you can make your way to the deck to watch a movie night under the stars (with tons of snacks like saltwater taffy, too!)
Inside the tugboat.Valerie Wilcox | Airbnb
When it's time to wind down, you can bunk up in one of the three cozy cabins that are decorated in true Canadian fashion with nods to Theodore's hometown in Halifax.
A room inside Theodore TOO.Valerie Wilcox | Airbnb
Like, just look at the decor here!
On top of these stays, Airbnb will be making a donation to the Sunshine Foundation of Canada — a national charity for children and youth living with severe physical disabilities — as it is a charity near and dear to Theodore TOO's heart.
So, are you looking to be a temporary crew member? The adorable tugboat will be hosting guests on September 10 and 11, where they can book a one-night stay for up to four people for just $22 a night before tax (which is a subtle nod to how old Theodore is).
Requests for bookings start this Monday, August 29, at noon and can be made online.
Airbnb in the life-sized tugboat, Theodore TOO
Theodore TOO.
Valerie Wilcox | Airbnb
$22/night (plus taxes and additional fees)
Address or Neighbourhood: Hamilton Harbour, Hamilton, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can spend a night on board a Canadian icon, Theodore TOO! Guests can also set sail through the harbour, enjoy some local eats out on the water, and catch a movie on the deck under the stars before cozying into their cabins for the night.
