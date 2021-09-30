Another Person Was Charged After Toronto Family Allegedly Stole $11M In COVID-19 Relief
A fourth person has been charged in relation to the theft.
A Brampton local is now facing several charges in connection to the alleged theft of COVID-19 relief funding.
According to the OPP, the suspect, 41-year-old Manish Gambhir, was charged on Tuesday with possession of an identity document contrary to section 56.1(1) of the Criminal Code, and possession of property obtained by crime following the arrest of three other GTA residents this month.
Gambhir has reportedly been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on November 10, 2021.
The charges come after a Toronto family was accused of funnelling $11 million in Ontario's COVID-19 relief funds into personal bank accounts last year, according to the Toronto Star.
Police arrested married couple Sanjay and Shalini Madan on September 18, and charged them with possession of stolen property, and laundering the proceeds of crime.
Their associate, Vidhan Singh, is also facing charges of money laundering, fraud over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.