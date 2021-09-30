Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

Another Person Was Charged After Toronto Family Allegedly Stole $11M In COVID-19 Relief

A fourth person has been charged in relation to the theft.

Another Person Was Charged After Toronto Family Allegedly Stole $11M In COVID-19 Relief
Amichaelbrown | Dreamstime

A Brampton local is now facing several charges in connection to the alleged theft of COVID-19 relief funding.

According to the OPP, the suspect, 41-year-old Manish Gambhir, was charged on Tuesday with possession of an identity document contrary to section 56.1(1) of the Criminal Code, and possession of property obtained by crime following the arrest of three other GTA residents this month.

Gambhir has reportedly been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on November 10, 2021.

The charges come after a Toronto family was accused of funnelling $11 million in Ontario's COVID-19 relief funds into personal bank accounts last year, according to the Toronto Star.

Police arrested married couple Sanjay and Shalini Madan on September 18, and charged them with possession of stolen property, and laundering the proceeds of crime.

Their associate, Vidhan Singh, is also facing charges of money laundering, fraud over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

A Car Rally At Wasaga Beach Was Chaos This Weekend & Hundreds Were Charged (VIDEOS)

Over 300 charges were issued.

OPP_CR | Twitter

A car rally at Wasaga Beach this weekend resulted in hundreds of calls and charges due to a large gathering of unruly motorists.

According to the OPP, the Huronia West Detachment had increased the number of on-duty officers in the region ahead of the unsanctioned event. However, that appears to have done little to dissuade people from attending.

Keep Reading Show less

Massive Rocks Were Thrown On Hwy 401 This Weekend & Smashed Into Windshields (PHOTOS)

Police are investigating.

@OPP_ER | Twitter, @OPP_ER | Twitter

If you were driving on Highway 401 on Saturday night, you might have come away with a broken windshield.

Ontario Provincial Police reported in a tweet that on September 18 at 8 p.m., "a mischief which could have resulted in serious injuries," took place on Highway 401's second line road overpass.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto Family Accused Of Stealing $11M In COVID-19 Relief Reportedly Facing Charges

The relief fund was meant to help families in need.

Diego Grandi | Dreamstime, Imaan Sheikh | Narcity

Last year, a Toronto family was accused of funnelling millions in Ontario's COVID-19 relief funds into their own personal bank accounts. Now, they have reportedly been arrested and charged.

According to The Toronto Star, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested Sanjay and Shalini Madan on Saturday, September 18, and charged both with laundering the proceeds of crime and possession of stolen property. Sanjay was also charged with two counts of fraud and two counts of breach of trust.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Vehicle With Explosives Crashed This Morning & Police Evacuated The Area

Part of Highway 7 will be closed down for hours.

Amichaelbrown | Dreamstime

A fatal crash in Havelock, Peterborough, involving a vehicle containing explosives forced an evacuation and shelter-in-place for residents on Thursday morning.

OPP Central Region reported the crash this morning at 7:21 a.m. and said in a tweet that emergency crews were at the scene and explosive experts were "enroute to handle the situation."

Keep Reading Show less