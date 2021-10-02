Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Sports
blue jays

The Blue Jays Have Won The Support Of Toronto's Superfan To Help Their Playoff Push

And he clearly brought some good luck with him!

The Blue Jays Have Won The Support Of Toronto's Superfan To Help Their Playoff Push
superfan_nav | Twitter, @bluejays | Instagram

With two games left in the season and the Toronto Blue Jays sitting just outside of a wildcard spot, the team needs all the support they can get.

Luckily their newest convert has a lot more fan power than your average supporter: it's Nav Bhatia, Toronto's very own Superfan.

Nav, who can most commonly be found watching the Raptors, was at the game on Friday, October 1, one of thousands of fans who were taking advantage of the expanded capacity in Rogers Centre.

"Don't want to hear they should've done this or that. TONIGHT US A MUST WIN!" Nav posted on Twitter earlier on Friday.

"And our @BlueJays need us from coast to coast to be as loud as we can for them. They are Canada's team! This country bleeds blue tonight. I will be there cheering on our boys!"

After beating the Orioles 6-4 on October 1, the Jays are one game out of a wildcard spot and relying on either the Red Sox or the Yankees to lose some games.

And if Nav keeps showing up, bringing more fans with him, and the Jays keep winning, maybe he'll get a second Hall of Fame honour!

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

The Blue Jays Are Coming Back To Canada & Playing Home Games Before The End Of July

It's finally happening! 😭

@bluejays | Instagram, Mary Margaret Peralta | Dreamstime

It's been a long time coming, but Toronto Blue Jays fans are finally being rewarded for their patience — the Jays are flying back home.

The official Toronto Blue Jays Twitter account announced the team will be returning to the Rogers Centre for a homestand starting on July 30, 2021 — the first pro baseball game in Toronto since September 29, 2019.

Keep Reading Show less

Vladdy Jr Balled Out At The All-Star Game Last Night & Broke All Kinds Of Records (VIDEO)

He's not just Canada's secret anymore. 🌟

BlueJays | Twitter, MLB | Twitter

If you were watching the MLB All-Star Game last night and you didn't know who Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was, you certainly do now.

The Blue Jays slugger was named an All-Star for the first time in 2021, but he didn't rest on his laurels at the game. Instead, he went 1 for 3 with 2 RBI and a massive home run, winning the title of All-Star MVP and breaking a bunch of records while he did it.

Keep Reading Show less

The Rogers Centre Is Getting A Patio And Summer Will Never Be The Same

YAY!
Friday Fan Festivals

No summer in Toronto is complete without an outing to the Jays game. This summer, the Jays "Friday Fan Festivals" are back to make a trip to the ball game all the more exciting. 

Friday Fan Festivals are a series of pre-game parties that will take place at the Rogers Centre before four games this season.The event will feature an outdoor patio, with where fans can enjoy live music with food and drinks. 

Keep Reading Show less

16 Bucket List Toronto Summer 2017 Dates You Need To Take Bae On

Summer baecation!

The sun is shining, the birds are chirping and the beers are flowing. Now, is definitely the time to start thinking about what you and bae should be doing during these hot summer months. 

READ MORE12 Summer Date Ideas That Cost Under $10

Keep Reading Show less