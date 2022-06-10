NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
toronto blue jays

The Blue Jays President Wants To Make Traffic In Toronto Better For Fans This Summer

"Toronto has many options and routes to use, whereas our fans do not."

Toronto Staff Writer
Toronto Blue Jays at the Roger Centre.

Toronto Blue Jays at the Roger Centre.

Richard Billingham | Dreamstime

If you love spending your summers road-tripping to Toronto to see the Blue Jays, fret not, the team's president has your back. At least when it comes to traffic.

Toronto Blue Jays President Mark Shapiro asked Mayor John Tory and the city council not to vote in favour of extending Active TO on Lake Shore Boulevard West in an open letter this week.

The Blue Jay's boss argues that the initiative, which has intermittently closed a portion of the roadway to vehicular traffic since 2020, has caused fans driving into the city to experience significant traffic delays.

"Many of our fans travel to Rogers Centre from outside of the GTA and taking public transit is not an option. Out-of-town fans are often not aware of ActiveTO and do not know to allocate extra travel time," Shapiro writes.

He also argues that the healthy living program often causes traffic to grind to a halt on all downtown routes, causing widespread frustration.

"As a sports organization, we support folks getting outside and being active, but Toronto has many options and routes to use, whereas our fans do not. Please do not vote to close Lake Shore Boulevard West," he concludes.

The closures were first introduced to give people more space for recreational activities during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the initiative became so popular with locals that a vote tasked whether it should be removed or not has become necessary.

The council is expected to discuss the fate of the ActiveTO program during a meeting on June 15.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...