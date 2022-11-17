Toronto Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernández Said Goodbye To His Fans In An Emotional Instagram Post
"I have no words to express the gratitude I feel."
The Toronto Blue Jays took their fanbase by surprise on Wednesday after announcing the trade of the beloved right fielder Teoscar Hernández to the Seattle Mariners.
Hernández, who joined the team in 2017, took to Instagram soon after the news was announced to address his departure, saying goodbye to the organization and its fans in a heartfelt post.
"I have no words to express the gratitude I feel to play and share with great players like you and to play for not only a team but for a great country," the MLB all-star wrote.
"Thank you to the Toronto organization for giving me the opportunity to develop as a player, for those great moments we spent together in the great city of Toronto, thank you for what I learned from you, thank you for making Toronto a home for me where I felt part of you and thank you for the great friendship that I was able to establish with you guys," he added.
According to The Athletic, the Blue Jays' decision to swap out one of its core members is a bold move that shows the team's willingness to make big moves in their efforts to build "a well-rounded, championship-calibre club."
The team's official Twitter account posted a touching tribute to Hernández, which thanked the 30-year-old outfielder for his contributions to the team and community.
\u201cFor what you\u2019ve meant to our team and the community, thank you, Teoscar \ud83d\udc4f\u201d— Toronto Blue Jays (@Toronto Blue Jays) 1668622565
Former Blue Jays icon José Bautista also reacted to the news, commenting on Hernández's social media post with a crying emoji.
Overall, the trade of Hernández marks a notable shift for a team that is hungry for another championship run.