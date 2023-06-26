8 Stunning Spots To See Canada Day Fireworks In & Around Toronto This Weekend
From cruises to amusement parks!
The fireworks hosted by the City of Toronto will begin at 10 p.m. on July 1 and are free to watch. There are also displays happening in surrounding areas that you can enjoy. Here are eight spots to see the sky light up on Canada Day around Toronto.
Milliken Park
Price: Free
When: July 1, 2023, 10 p.m.
Address: 5555 Steeles Ave. E., Scarborough, ON
Why You Need To Go: According to the City of Toronto, you'll be able to catch a fireworks display at Milliken Park in Scarborough. The park is home to several trails as well as a pond and splash pad so there's plenty to do if you arrive a bit early.
Downsview Park
Price: Free
When: July 1, 2023, 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Address: 70 Canuck Ave., North York, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can catch some dazzling fireworks at Downsview Park on July 1. The free event will also have games, vendors, food trucks and more to enjoy.
Canada's Wonderland
Price: $49.99 + admission cost
When: July 1, 2023, 10 p.m. to 10:15 p.m.
Address: 1 Canada's Wonderland Dr., Vaughan, ON
Why You Need To Go: Canada's Wonderland is lighting up with a custom fireworks show for Canada Day. You can enjoy the rollercoasters and attractions before celebrating under the canopy of dazzling lights. You can even book a VIP fireworks experience and enjoy a meal on the Lazy Bear Lodge patio while watching the show.
Ashbridges Bay Park
Price: Free
When: July 1, 2023, 10 p.m.
Address: 1561 Lake Shore Blvd E., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This waterfront park is hosting a fireworks display and it's a beautiful spot to celebrate Canada Day. The park is complete with trails, a picnic site and a firepit so there's lots to do in the area beforehand.
Streetsville Canada Day Celebrations
Price: Free
When: July 1, 2023, 6 p.m.
Address: 213 Queen St. S., Streetsville, ON
Why You Need To Go: This cute village is hosting a Canada Day party and you can enjoy live music, a cake-cutting ceremony, and even a drone show. The fireworks finish off the night at 10 p.m.
Stan Wadlow Park
Price: Free
When: July 1, 2023, 10 p.m.
Address: 373 Cedarvale Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can celebrate at this Canada Day Festival happening in Stan Wadlow Park. There will be tons of activities to enjoy including a beer garden, vendors, rock climbing wall, a parade, and more. Fireworks hosted by the City of Toronto will commence at 10 p.m.
Centennial Park
Price: Free
When: July 1, 2023, 10 p.m.
Address: 256 Centennial Park Rd., Etobicoke, ON
Why You Need To Go: Enjoy a fireworks show at this scenic park on July 1. It's home to tons of amenities, including bike trails, a pond, and more.
Canada Day Firework Boat Cruise
Price: $55.66 + per person
When: July 1, 2023, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Address: Pioneer Queen 333, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can party at a "floating nightclub"for Canada Day. Toronto Boat Parties is hosting a 4-hour fireworks event complete with a dance floor and fireworks display.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.