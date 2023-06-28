Here's What's Open & Closed This Weekend For Canada Day 2023 In Ontario
Don't forget to get your essentials ahead of the holiday.
Do you forget about Canada Day every year and wake up in a frustrating world where everything is closed? You're not alone. It's one of the reasons we've done the painstaking work of putting together a list of information you need to stay informed and celebrate the holiday with fewer hiccups.
It's worth noting that because the statutory holiday falls on a Saturday this year, some businesses and services that are usually open on weekends will be shut down. Some establishments will also remained closed on Monday, June 3, 2023 as a result.
The comprehensive guide below will not only ensure that you have a memorable and well-organized Canada Day weekend in Ontario, but it will do so in the time it takes you to scroll through Twitter during your morning bathroom break.
Consider it the answer to the planning you forgot to do.
Grocery Stores
Metro: Most Metro stores will be closed on Saturday, July 1. However, some stores will have modified hours.
Food Basics: Location depending
Sobeys: Most Ontario locations will be closed for Canada Day. However, below are a few exceptions that might prove helpful to anyone looking to pick up a few last-minute items:
- Fenelon Falls - 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Brighton – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Niagara Falls – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Dunnville – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Fort Erie – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Parry Sound – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Collingwood – 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Sutton – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Gravenhurst – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Bradford – 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Alcona Beach - 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Orangeville – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- High Park – 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- St. Clair Beach – 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Grand Bend – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Kincardine – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Amherstburg – 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Blenheim – 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Stratford – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Chatham – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Simcoe – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Loblaws: Most locations will be closed. However, the Bloor Street Independent City Market in Toronto will be open from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
"Hours may vary over the weekend at some locations so we do recommend that customers check their local store website to avoid any inconvenience," a spokesperson told Narcity.
Longos: Most stores will be closed, except for the following locations:
- Weston - 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Rutherford - 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Maple - 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Garden Foods - 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Farm Boy: Most stores will be closed, but the following locations will operate under special hours:
- Bronte, Oakville – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- College and Bay, Toronto — 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Harbourfront, Toronto – 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Kingston – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Newmarket – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- CF Rideau Centre, Ottawa – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Yonge and Silvermaple, Richmond Hill – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Rabba: All locations are open 24/7.
Liquor
Beer Store: Select locations will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., except Leamington, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., across the province.
LCBO: Closed.
Malls
CF Eaton Centre: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Yorkdale Mall: Closed.
CF Sherway Gardens: Closed.
CF Fairview Mall: Closed.
Scarborough Town Centre: Closed.
Bayview Village: Closed.
Square One Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Vaughan Mills: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Pacific Mall: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Toronto Premium Outlets: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oshawa Centre: Closed.
Outlet Collection At Niagara: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Government Services
Canada Post: Closed.
Banks: Closed.
Toronto Public Service: Only select recreational centres will remain open.
TTC: The TTC will operate on a Sunday schedule for Canada Day with service from 6 a.m. to 2. a.m.
What you can do
Cineplex theatres: Theatres will be open
ROM: Free admission from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
AGO: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Toronto Zoo: Open and hosting the Indonesian Community Marketplace.