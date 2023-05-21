Here's Where You Can See Free Fireworks In Toronto For Victoria Day
Celebrate Victoria Day with a bang!
Victoria Day long weekend is here, and if you're looking to celebrate the holiday, you can catch free fireworks in the city.
The city of Toronto is putting on Victoria Day fireworks at Ashbridges Bay Park, and you can see "beautiful fireworks and a spectacular finale," according to a press release.
The display will start at 10 p.m. on Monday, May 22 by Lake Shore Boulevard East at the end of Coxwell Avenue.
Toronto Police Service (TPS) says the display will last 14 minutes and can be viewed along the boardwalk from Lower Coxwell Avenue to Victoria Park Avenue.
Since the city is expecting big crowds, you may want to head out early if you're looking to get a good view of the display.
TPS is preparing for the crowds and is reminding attendees to expect "major traffic delays and limited parking."
There will be several road closures on Monday that you'll want to plan ahead for, including Coxwell Avenue from Lake Shore Boulevard East to Eastern Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard East from Leslie Street to Queen Street East.
If you don't want to drive out for the fireworks show, you can take the TTC and avoid parking.
Additional buses will be added to the 22A Coxwell and 92A Woodbine routes to accommodate for the event.
Police officers will be patrolling Ashbridges Bay Park over the weekend on foot, ATVs and bikes alongside city bylaw officers, EMS, and fire services.
If you're looking to have your own firework show at a park or beach, you may want to think twice because they are prohibited, according to TPS, and you could be slapped with fines and seizures.
Also, before you make any plans, you might want to check out what's open and closed for Victoria Day in Ontario because some establishments won't hold regular hours.
If you're looking for a firework display a bit further out in the GTA, Canada's Wonderland will be putting on a display on Sunday, May 21 at around 10 p.m. for 15 minutes where you can see "more than 6,000 colourful explosions."