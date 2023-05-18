Here's What's Open & Closed This Victoria Day Long Weekend In Ontario
The May long weekend is here!
Do you have any Victoria Day plans?
The May long weekend is fast approaching, and most people in Ontario will have May 22 off for Victoria Day 2023.
Victoria Day is a federal statutory holiday, so chances are you'll have the day off to enjoy the sunshine, head up to the cottage or just relax at home.
May two-four weekend is a busy time with many Ontarians headed down for the start of cottage season, and not everything will be open on Victoria Day, so you may want to plan ahead.
Some grocery stores and malls will be closed or operating for limited hours, so you'll want to stock up beforehand.
Here's everything you need to know about what will be open and closed on Victoria Day in Ontario.
Grocery stores
Metro: Most locations will be closed.
Food Basics: Most locations will be closed.
Loblaws: Most locations will be closed with a few exceptions, including:
- Bloor Street Independent City Market in Toronto – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Farm Boy: Most locations will be closed with the following exceptions.
- 10 Goulding Avenue, Aurora – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- 777 Bay Street, Toronto – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- 207 Queens Quay West, Toronto – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- 940 Futures Gate, Kingston – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- 18075 Yonge Street, Newmarket – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- 81 St. Clair Avenue East, Toronto – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- 100 Queens Quay, 2nd Floor, Toronto – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- 12266 Yonge Street, Toronto – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- 50 Rideau Street, Ottawa – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- 2441 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Rabba Fine Foods: Open 24/7
Pusateri’s Fine Foods: Some locations will be open, including:
- 1539 Avenue Rd., Toronto – 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- 57 Yorkville Ave. Toronto – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Liquor
LCBO: Closed.
The Beer Store: 71 select Beer Store locations across the province will be open from 11 a.m. to 7p.m.
Malls
CF Eaton Centre: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Yorkdale Mall: Closed.
CF Sherway Gardens: Closed.
CF Fairview Mall: Closed.
Scarborough Town Centre: Closed.
Bayview Village: Closed.
Square One Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Vaughan Mills: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Pacific Mall: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Toronto Premium Outlets: 9:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Oshawa Centre: Closed.
Outlet Collection At Niagara: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Government services
Canada Post: Closed.
Banks: Closed.
TTC: Sunday Service schedule.
GO Transit: Saturday service schedule.
Things to do
Cineplex theatres: Open.
ROM: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
AGO: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Toronto Zoo: Open.