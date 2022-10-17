Carlo's Bakery Has A New Yorkville Location & The Fall Menu Has So Many Seasonal Treats
Anyone want a turkey cupcake?
Carlo's Bakery is taking over Ontario with another location in Yorkville!
Cake Boss and dessert lovers can finally stuff their faces with Buddy's famous cannolis downtown instead of just living off of cake slices from vending machines around the city.
The popular TV show bakery known for its outrageous cakes branched out into Canada with its first location in Port Credit in January 2022, and now it's made its way into Toronto.
Interior of Carlo's Bakery in Yorkville. Courtesy of Carlo's Bakery
The Cake Boss bakery has opened its doors at 24 Bellair Street for a new express location which means it is slightly smaller than the franchise's location in Port Credit.
The Yorkville location may be smaller, but it still carries plenty of Buddy Valastro's iconic dishes like classic cannoli, sfogliatella lobster tail pastries, and of course, cake slices.
While you may want to check out the aesthetically pleasing bakery for its classics, you can also indulge in its fall menu.
Fall themed cupcakes. Courtesy of Carlo's Bakery
Carlo's Bakery in Yorkville is offering a bunch of fun seasonal dishes, from turkey cupcakes (before you judge their regular cupcakes with an adorable turkey design) to pies and other seasonally themed cupcakes, from spooky designs to pumpkins.
If you're looking to bring dessert for your next big dinner, you can grab a pumpkin pie, apple crumble pie or pecan pie for $27.99.
Carlo's Bakery
Price:💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address 24 Bellair Street, Toronto, ON
When: Monday to Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Why You Need To Go: To grab a coffee and try one of Buddy Valastro's famous treats.