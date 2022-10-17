Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
carlo's bakery

Carlo's Bakery Has A New Yorkville Location & The Fall Menu Has So Many Seasonal Treats

Anyone want a turkey cupcake?

Toronto Staff Writer
Carlo's Bakery storefront. Right: Turkey cupcake.

Carlo's Bakery storefront. Right: Turkey cupcake.

Courtesy of Carlo's Bakery

Carlo's Bakery is taking over Ontario with another location in Yorkville!

Cake Boss and dessert lovers can finally stuff their faces with Buddy's famous cannolis downtown instead of just living off of cake slices from vending machines around the city.

The popular TV show bakery known for its outrageous cakes branched out into Canada with its first location in Port Credit in January 2022, and now it's made its way into Toronto.

Interior of Carlo's Bakery in Yorkville.Interior of Carlo's Bakery in Yorkville. Courtesy of Carlo's Bakery

The Cake Boss bakery has opened its doors at 24 Bellair Street for a new express location which means it is slightly smaller than the franchise's location in Port Credit.

The Yorkville location may be smaller, but it still carries plenty of Buddy Valastro's iconic dishes like classic cannoli, sfogliatella lobster tail pastries, and of course, cake slices.

While you may want to check out the aesthetically pleasing bakery for its classics, you can also indulge in its fall menu.

Fall themed cupcakes.Fall themed cupcakes. Courtesy of Carlo's Bakery

Carlo's Bakery in Yorkville is offering a bunch of fun seasonal dishes, from turkey cupcakes (before you judge their regular cupcakes with an adorable turkey design) to pies and other seasonally themed cupcakes, from spooky designs to pumpkins.

If you're looking to bring dessert for your next big dinner, you can grab a pumpkin pie, apple crumble pie or pecan pie for $27.99.

Carlo's Bakery

​Price:💸

Cuisine: Italian

Address 24 Bellair Street, Toronto, ON

When: Monday to Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Why You Need To Go: To grab a coffee and try one of Buddy Valastro's famous treats.

Website

From Your Site Articles
Recommended For You

Loading...