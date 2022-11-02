Charlie Hunnam Spent A Night Out In Toronto This Week & Hit Up Some Popular Spots (VIDEO)
He says he was "devastated" by one Toronto closure.
Charlie Hunnam may not be a Toronto native by birth, but he sure knows his way around the 6ix.
The42-year-old Sons of Anarchyactor took his co-stars out for a night on the town in Toronto, and they hit up so many iconic spots ahead of Shantaram's red carpet at TIFF Bell Lightbox Tuesday night.
Charlie Hunnam Spent A Night Out In Toronto & Hit Up Some Popular Spotswww.youtube.com
Hunnam was joined by his co-stars Shubham Saraf, Antonia Desplat and Elektra Kilbey, and he played tour guide for them during their time in Toronto.
Elektra Kilbey, Charlie Hunnam, Antonia Desplat, and Shubham Saraf.Brooke Houghton | Narcity
The actor said they started the night at Berczy Park because he wanted to hit up Fresh, and then they walked down to Lake Ontario.
"We walked all the way down the lake pretty far, doubled back, cut through Spadina up to Kensington Market back round and ended up at Khao San Road because no trip to Toronto is complete without some Thai food from Khao San Road."
Unfortunately, Hunnam didn't get to revisit all of his favourite Toronto spots, with the closure of one restaurant leaving him "devastated."
"I was excited to go to Cafe Crepe, and you know we arrived really late," Hunnam told Narcity.
"We got here, and everything was closed, but Cafe Crepe was always like that institution that was open until like three or four in the morning. So I reminded myself on Google, and we were going to go and get a delicious crepe and a glass of wine, and it was permanently closed. Another victim of COVID-19, so devastating."
Hunnam has lived in Toronto for over two years of his life and isn't shy about his love for the city and even teased a possible move to Canada in the future.
If you're looking for more of the actor, you can stream his new series Shantaram on Apple TV plus.