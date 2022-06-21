Dad Who Lost 3 Children to Drunk Driver Has Died & His Wife Says He 'Joined Our Kids'
"My children's father, Edward Lake, has joined our kids so they can play together, forever."
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
Edward Lake has reportedly died by suicide, according to YorkRegion.com, and his grieving wife, Jennifer Neville-Lake, has taken to social media to express her thoughts amid the heartbreaking news.
The eyes he shared with Harry are forever closed
Daniel's curls will never shine in the sunlight again
I will never see Milly's shy smile creep across his lips anymore
My children's father, Edward Lake, has joined our kids so they can play together, forever.
Mahal kita, Edward. pic.twitter.com/4nHREvd9Xe
— Jenn Neville-Lake (@isda1979) June 21, 2022
"The eyes he shared with Harry are forever closed, Daniel's curls will never shine in the sunlight again, I will never see Milly's shy smile creep across his lips anymore, My children's father, Edward Lake, has joined our kids so they can play together, forever. Mahal kita, Edward," Neville-Lake wrote in a tweet posted on June 20, 2022.
Lake and Neville-Lake lost their three children in a car crash in 2015. A drunk driver, Marco Muzzo, ran through a stop sign on his way home from Toronto Pearson Airport and crashed into another vehicle, resulting in the death of the three young children and their grandfather.
Muzzo was granted full parole in February 2021, according to reports from CP24.
Father's Day 2022
This shouldn't be real
It can't be pic.twitter.com/ODeHE12cJF
— Jenn Neville-Lake (@isda1979) June 20, 2022
Neville-Lake tweeted out a photo of her children's graves on June 19, captioning the post, "Father's Day 2022, This shouldn't be real, It can't be."
York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween confirmed Lake's death and extended his heartfelt condolences to the Neville-Lake family on Twitter on Monday night.
This evening I was very saddened to learn of the tragic death of Ed Lake.
The losses to the Neville-Lake family are heart wrenching.
YRP stands with our friend Jennifer and members of both families. May you find strength in the support of your community.
— Chief Jim MacSween (@chiefmacsween) June 20, 2022
"This evening I was very saddened to learn of the tragic death of Ed Lake. The losses to the Neville-Lake family are heart-wrenching. YRP stands with our friend Jennifer and members of both families. May you find strength in the support of your community," wrote MacSween in a tweet posted at 7:23 p.m. on June 20.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with thoughts of harming themselves, please reach out to a trusted peer, parent or health care professional. You can also contact the Crisis Services Canada helpline, which is available 24 hours a day to talk or consult additional support resources. If you need immediate assistance please call 911 or go to your nearest hospital. Support is available.