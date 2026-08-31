Farm Boy's new summer menu is your secret ingredient for Labour Day weekend
Fresh pairings and low-lift recipes make hosting a little easier.
Summer has a sneaky way of breezing by fast. One minute, you're deciding plans for a bonfire to kick things off, and within a blink, Labour Day is just around the corner.
If you're planning one more backyard dinner, picnic or get-together before the season winds down, Farm Boy has some fresh inspiration for you.
The third and final instalment of Farm Boy's Summer Menu Curator is here, with another round of easy, trend-forward ideas designed to make long-weekend hosting feel a little less complicated.
Created alongside Farm Boy experts, chefs and Ontario-based food creators, the seasonal series brings together fresh recipes and inspiration based on how Ontarians actually spend their summers.
This Labour Day edition leans into relaxed entertaining. Think grilled shrimp, fresh salads, dinner parties, picnics and easy pairings. The idea is to bring together flavourful options without making the menu feel like another thing to overthink.
The Summer Menu Curator is all about inspiration, simplification and discovery, with locally sourced ingredients at exceptional value, helping turn everyday grocery finds into something more special.
It's also the final instalment of the three-part series, following the Canada Day and Civic Holiday editions. Each edition has offered a new menu built around the long weekend ahead, giving Ontarians a handy little guide to help answer the time-honoured question, "What's for dinner?"
For even more summer ideas and recipes, Farm Boy's online inSeason hub has inspo for everything from building the ultimate salad and unique BBQ recipes beyond burgers to packing the perfect picnic.
With one last long weekend on the calendar, the Summer Menu Curator is a good reason to make the most out of those final get-togethers without worrying about the menu.