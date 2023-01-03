Former Degrassi Star Lauren Collins Just Announced She's Pregnant With Her 2nd Child
So many Canadian celebs are showing her love!
Your favourite on-screen teen mean girl Lauren Collins is expecting her second child.
The former Degrassi: The Next Generation actress just announced she is pregnant and expecting her second baby on Instagram in a heartwarming post.
The Canadian actress posed for the camera in a cozy look with a hand placed on her round belly and a sweet smile with the caption, "New Year, New Look, New Baby 👶🏼🥰🙊 Coming Spring '23!!! #hunintheoven."
Collins hails from Thornhill, Ontario, and played Paige Michalchuk on Degrassi: The Next Generation from 2001 to 2009.
The Degrassi franchise birthed massive stars like Drake and Nina Dobrev and follows the complicated and dramatic lives of high school students.
Collins, 36, and her husband, Johnathan Malen, 35, another Canadian actor, already share one child, but it looks like their family trio is about to become a quartet.
The happy news was celebrated by many of Collins' fellow Canadian celebs.
Former Degrassi The Next Generation stars Annie Clark and Andrea Lewis both congratulated their former co-star.
"Yayyy! Congrats to the whole fam! 💕," commented Clark, while Lewis kept it short and sweet, writing, "Congrats 🎊🎈."
Candian actress andLife With Derek star Ashley Leggat commented on the post, "So exciting!! Congrats ❤️."
The pair worked together for years on Life With Derek, where Collins appears in 10 episodes from 2006 to 2009, according to IMDb.
Canadian actresses Sarah Gadon, Sydney Meyer, Amanda Brugel, and Megan Park also shared kind words for the expectant mom in the comments.
If you're hankering for more Collins content, you can catch her acting in Pretty Hard Cases for two episodes in 2023, according to IMDb.
Narcity reached out to Collins for comment but did not hear back in time for publication.