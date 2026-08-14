7 late-summer adventures within 90 minutes of Toronto that are worth the drive
From scenic hikes to charming small towns and apple picking. 🍎
There's a lot to love about living in Toronto, but one of the best parts is how many amazing adventures there are less than two hours' drive away.
From Mars-like landscapes just off the highway to a wealth of waterfalls, charming villages, apple orchards and more, these destinations prove that a mini road trip out of the city is always a good idea.
When you live in the city but love to hit the road to new places, a capable ride is a must. With its small footprint, available AWD and smart safety features, the 2027 Honda HR-V is a compact SUV that's easy to live with in the city and always ready when the plan changes.
If you're a city slicker who loves to squeeze every last drop of fun out of summer, these day trips are for you.
Ball's Falls Conservation Area
Why You Need To Go: Late summer into early fall is a fantastic time to visit this unique spot that boasts two dreamy waterfalls, a picturesque hike and a ghost town.
From the car park, you can hike the 1.7-kilometre Cataract Trail to the upper falls before following it past mill ruins along Twenty Mile Creek to the lower falls. Then, spend some time exploring the historic settlement of Glen Elgin and marvel at how this spot is less than two hours from home.
Cheltenham Badlands
Why You Need To Go: Covering an area of about 36 hectares, these rolling red hills streaked with white are like seeing a slice of Mars in Caledon, Ontario.
It's actually an ancient seabed made of Queenston Shale, exposed by settlers in the late 1800s, with ridges and gulleys intensified by erosion. Visitors can check it out from the boardwalk, put up in 2018, to help protect this unique landscape only 90 minutes from Toronto.
Elora
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Why You Need To Go: A serious contender for the title of "prettiest village in Ontario," Elora is a picturesque destination with buildings dating back nearly 200 years.
Just over 100 kilometres from Toronto, Elora's the kind of spot where you'd be glad to have a Honda HR-V. Stylish and capable, there's room for everything you find along the way — Elora is known for its charming boutiques, after all.
Crawford Lake Conservation Area
Why You Need To Go: When you escape to this beautiful lake hidden among a lush forest, you'll feel worlds away from the bustle of the city.
Spacious enough to comfortably bring your pals and with wireless connectivity to keep the road-trip DJ happy, the 2027 Honda HR-V also comes with available AWD that automatically responds to the driving conditions so you have all the control you need.
Downey's Strawberry & Apple Farm
Why You Need To Go: Apple picking season is well underway, and it's a perfect reason to pack up the car with your faves and hit the road.
In late summer and early fall, Downey’s Strawberry & Apple Farm is a must-visit. As well as apple orchards heavy with fruit ripe for the picking, you can visit their shop for fresh-pressed apple cider and unpasteurized honey.
Spencer Gorge Conservation Area
Why You Need To Go: There's no such thing as too many waterfalls. Home to Tew Falls and Webster Falls, Spencer Gorge is just an hour south of Toronto but feels like a true outdoor adventure.
With the key to a Honda HR-V in your pocket, an escape to a breathtaking waterfall is the kind of thing you can confidently say "yes" to whenever the urge strikes. Like you, it has the workday commute locked down, but when it's time to be spontaneous, there's nothing holding it back.
Port Perry
Why You Need To Go: Just an hour or so northeast of Toronto, Port Perry is a charming Victorian town that makes for a perfect day trip.
Tuck into a yummy meal at the Boathouse Grill overlooking Lake Scugog, grab some unique treats from the Ye Olde Little British Sweet Shoppe, or immerse yourself in local history at Scugog Shores Museum Village.
If you're in denial about summer ending, you can pack the rest of the season with these charming escapes you can enjoy in a day from the city.
When you call the big city home but love to explore, a car that's sleek and capable is a must. At home in the city but ready for anything, the 2027 Honda HR-V is the confident, stylish drive you're about to see more of around Toronto.
To learn more about the 2027 Honda HR-V, visit Honda's website and follow them on Instagram and Facebook.