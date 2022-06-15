Mr. Puffs Is Opening Its First GTA Dessert Bar & You Can Feast On Fluffy Little Donuts
The menu has ice cream, milkshakes, and more.
There's a new spot to indulge your sweet tooth near Toronto, and if you love all things sugary, then you'll want to check it out. Mr. Puffs is opening its first GTA location where you'll be able to enjoy fluffy little donuts and more.
The dessert bar is having its grand opening in Whitby on June 18. The Montreal-based chain is known for its donut hole-like puffs, which are egg-free, peanut-free, soy-free, and made without dairy products. You can also enjoy vegan options depending on which glaze you choose.
The puffs are made upon order and served warm, and you can enjoy several different flavours of glazes, including apple cinnamon and cappuccino.
On top of the puffs, the venue serves other indulgences like milkshakes and ice cream. The cones come dipped in Belgium chocolate and covered with sweet toppings like Oreo and Kit Kat.
If you've got a big appetite, you can order a Mount Olympus, which consists of ice cream with a side of puffs. The venue also offers hot and iced coffees as well as a new iced tea menu.
The only other Mr. Puffs locations in Ontario can be found in Lansdowne and Cornwall, but this will be the first spot to open in the Toronto area.
Toronto has some bucket list desserts of its own to try. From a 13-layer chocolate cake to watermelon ice cream sandwiches, these treats will take you to sugar paradise.
Next time you're in Whitby, you can stop by this new shop for fluffy puffs, ice cream, and more.
Mr. Puffs Dessert Bar
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Dessert
Address: 185 Consumers Dr., Whitby, ON
Why You Need To Go: This Montreal-based dessert bar is opening its first GTA location on June 18.