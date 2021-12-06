Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do

Olivia Rodrigo Is Actually Coming To Toronto For Her 'Sour Tour' Next Year & This Is SO BIG

Tickets go on sale this week! 🔥

Olivia Rodrigo Is Actually Coming To Toronto For Her 'Sour Tour' Next Year & This Is SO BIG
@oliviarodrigo | Instagram

The "brutal" wait is over! Olivia Rodrigo is finally coming to Toronto next year with her debut studio album Sour.

The 18-year-old pop star will be touring across North America and Europe, showcasing hits like "drivers license," "deja vu," and "good 4 u" alongside Gracie Abrams, Holly Humberstone, and Baby Queen.

Toronto managed to score two nights of the three-month-long tour with the young singer-songwriter on April 29 and April 30 at the iconic Massey Hall.

Tickets for both events go on sale this Friday, December 10, at 10 a.m. EST and if you want to attend, you may want to move fast, given Rodrigo's popularity.

The Disney star announced the tour this morning on her Instagram, and her post has already gained almost 2 million likes and over 38,000 comments.

Rodrigo was just nominated for seven Grammys last month, including a nod for Album of the Year, so the chart-topping artist is definitely in a good spot to be announcing a global tour.

Her album Sour was released early this year on May 21, 2021, and Rodrigo was officially announced as Billboard's top new artist for 2021.

Sour Tour

Price: TBD

When: 8:00 p.m. on April 29 & April 30, 2022

Where: Massey Hall

Why You Need To Go: To cry your eyes out to "Drivers license" IRL.

Tickets

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

6 Toronto Plant Shops You Can Hit Up If You're Dreaming Of A Green Christmas

It may be dark and gloomy outside but it's a tropical paradise inside your apartment! 🪴🎍🌴

@studiomikafleur | Instagram, @dynastyplantshop | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Winters in Canada are brutal, this much is true. But let's not stress out and book a way-too-expensive getaway just yet! You can decorate your home with easy-to-care-for plants that will make your home feel like you're in a tropical paradise.

Keep Reading Show less

Fred VanVleet Was Spotted Cussing Out Teammates & It's Major Big Brother Vibes

Freddie put the team on his back.

@raptors | Instagram

If Kyle Lowry was the unofficial leader of the Toronto Raptors during his time with the team, then Fred VanVleet is his replacement, and Thursday night's game was a pivotal moment of Freddie taking up the mantle of "head honcho."

Not only did VanVleet put up an impressive 29 points during the Raptors face-off against the Milwaukee Bucks, practically carrying his teammates to victory, he also put his leadership skills to the test.

Keep Reading Show less

8 Small Businesses In Toronto With Some Pretty Sweet Cyber Week Sales

It's Small Business Saturday after all!

@mossdanforth | Instagram, @irishdesignhouse | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

At this point, most Torontonians are aware that this weekend is jam-packed with Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. But did you know that today is also Small Business Saturday?

Keep Reading Show less

The Best Black Friday Jewelry Deals In Canada That'll Make You Say 'I Do,' Even If No One Asked

So many options! 💍

@brilliantearth | Instagram, @bluenilediamond | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Whether you're shopping for yourself or looking for a particularly special gift this holiday season, Black Friday is the perfect time of year to splurge on jewelry — especially if you're thinking about popping the question sometime soon!

Keep Reading Show less