Olivia Rodrigo Is Actually Coming To Toronto For Her 'Sour Tour' Next Year & This Is SO BIG
Tickets go on sale this week! 🔥
The "brutal" wait is over! Olivia Rodrigo is finally coming to Toronto next year with her debut studio album Sour.
The 18-year-old pop star will be touring across North America and Europe, showcasing hits like "drivers license," "deja vu," and "good 4 u" alongside Gracie Abrams, Holly Humberstone, and Baby Queen.
Toronto managed to score two nights of the three-month-long tour with the young singer-songwriter on April 29 and April 30 at the iconic Massey Hall.
Tickets for both events go on sale this Friday, December 10, at 10 a.m. EST and if you want to attend, you may want to move fast, given Rodrigo's popularity.
The Disney star announced the tour this morning on her Instagram, and her post has already gained almost 2 million likes and over 38,000 comments.
Rodrigo was just nominated for seven Grammys last month, including a nod for Album of the Year, so the chart-topping artist is definitely in a good spot to be announcing a global tour.
Her album Sour was released early this year on May 21, 2021, and Rodrigo was officially announced as Billboard's top new artist for 2021.
Sour Tour
Price: TBD
When: 8:00 p.m. on April 29 & April 30, 2022
Where: Massey Hall
Why You Need To Go: To cry your eyes out to "Drivers license" IRL.