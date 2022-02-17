Sections

Ontario Dropped A 'Recovery' Plan For Students & Broke It Down Into 5 Key Points

Ontario's eduction is getting a makeover!

Toronto Staff Writer
@sleece | Instagram, Milton Cogheil | Dreamstime

Ontario's Ministry of Education has released a five-step plan to get education "back on track" following the impacts of COVID-19.

In a press release, the government says the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted "student learning, resilience and mental well being."

Throughout the pandemic, Ontario has invested $1.6 billion in resources to support students, and the Learning Recovery Action Plan intends to build on those resources "to support learning recovery, resilience, mental well-being and success."

The five-step plan will impact the 2022 to 2023 school year and focus on assessing where students are academically, bringing them back to speed and offering them modern skills that will help them in the job market and life.

Step 1: measure and assess

Students learning levels will be assed across regions and Ontario will start the conversation with partners on how to recover and create targets for learning.

To do this, EQAO assessments will resume for grade 3 and grade 6 students in spring 2022.

Step 2: strengthen numeracy and literacy skills

Language and mathematics will be a learning focus. New programs will be introduced, and current programs will be updated to support students learning.

For example, the summer learning for all French- and English-language students will be expanded to include first nation students and students with special educational needs.

Substantial million-dollar investments will also be made in reading programs, summer programs and more.

Step 3: student resilience and mental well-being

Mental well-being will be a big focus this school year, and educators will have mandatory training on "student resilience and mental well-being."

$80 million of funding will be stabilized, and an additional $10 million will go towards the well-being of students.

A potential graduation requirement on well-being will also be discussed.

Step 4: comprehensive tutoring supports

Ontario will invest $176 million in a range of support and tutoring, which will be available at school, after school, in the summer and even on weekends by April 2022.

Step 5: modernize

The curriculum will be changed, and new programs will be implemented to "modernize education with a focus on job and life skills."

