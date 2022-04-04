Ontario Minor Hockey Association Investigates Alleged Racist Incident Involving A Banana
"Each player tapped the banana on the glass before and after the game."
An Ontario minor hockey game has resulted in an investigation into an alleged racist incident after a banana was reportedly tapped onto the arena's glass.
U11AE Newmarket Renegades and the TNT Tornadoes played in a semi-finals game on March 26, where one mother reported that her biracial child was racially targeted by using a banana, which have historically been used in acts of racism against Black hockey players.
The child's mother, Stacey Giasson, took to Facebook on March 27 and said that allegedly her son had been targeted by the U11AE Newmarket Renegades' parents and coach during the game.
"Today the Newmarket Renegades played in the finals for the ysmhl championship. They won. We also played them yesterday in the semi finals and we lost. YSMHL U11 champions are now being represented by parents, and coaches who decided to racially target my son before the game by placing a banana on the glass of the boards," reads the post.
Giasson says, "each player tapped the banana on the glass before and after the game" and calls for the Ontario Minor Hockey Association to "do what's right."
Ontario Minor Hockey Association (OMHA) confirmed to Narcity that they have launched an investigation into the incident and have informed the York Regional Police.
"While the investigation continues, the OMHA would like to emphasize it has zero tolerance for any racism or discriminatory behaviour and will continue to work to educate its participants to create a truly inclusive hockey environment," they said.
A mother on the U11AE Newmarket Renegades says that while their team may have been ignorant, there was no racist intent behind the action.
"There were absolutely no racial undertones," Jessica told Narcity. "We have 3 biracial kids and siblings on the team."
Jessica says the players had been eating bananas before getting on the ice and that the one leftover banana was used as a prize to motivate the players.
"The kids asked if they could have it as the player of the game award. With the excitement of the game, the team said ok play your hardest, and you get the last banana."
The banana was then tapped to the boards, according to a Facebook post written by Jessica detailing the incident.
Narcity reached out to the U11 Newmarket Minor Hockey Association for comment, but they did not respond in time for publication.
However, the York Regional Police told Narcity that they are investigating the incident and are "encouraging anyone with info who have not spoken to investigators yet to please come forward."
