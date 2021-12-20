Ontario Woman Says Quarantine Hotel Felt Like A 'Sci-Fi Movie' & People Wore Hazmat Suits
For Cynthia Walker, staying at the quarantine hotel nearby Toronto Pearson Airport was "absolutely bonkers."
The Rockwood local was visiting her daughter in South Africa, after two years of not seeing her due to the pandemic. She left before Omicron became a variant concern, but when flying back to Canada earlier this month, South Africa was on a list of restricted countries for travel.
After a long, arduous journey with several COVID-19 tests and flight cancellations, Walker eventually touched down at Toronto Pearson Airport at around 4 p.m. She finally made it into a quarantine hotel nearby just after 11 p.m., where Walker felt like she stepped right onto a film set.
"It's just like right out of a sci-fi movie. Everybody's got gas masks on, and hazmat suits," Walker told Narcity, as she recounted her experience. Suitcases were wrapped up in plastic, and people were escorted by security officers to-and-from their rooms.
Walker only thought she was going to be there for 24 hours while she waited for her COVID-19 test results to come back, but was quickly proven wrong when checking in.
"At that point, they tell us that no, we will probably be in there for three to five days," Walker said. "We finally got out on day four."
A spokesperson to the Public Health Agency of Canada told Narcity what the quarantine guidelines are, and explained that most test results are given to travels within 24 to 48 hours.
"Those in the [designated quarantine facility] who are required to continue to quarantine or isolate will speak with a Public Health Agency of Canada officer to ensure they have a suitable place prior to being released," the spokesperson explained to Narcity via email.
"PHAC is working to boost its capacity to release travellers as close to their test [results] as possible."
Before getting to the room, Walker was handed an envelope, which outlined a variety of rules she needed to follow during her stay.
"It was all code of conduct [...] If you yell at the officers, it's a $5,000 fine, if you leave it's a $750,000 fine and be arrested," Walker said. "It was a whole Riot Act, and then they just left us. We didn't know when we were getting our COVID results. We didn't know when we were going to get out."
The Code of Conduct at federally designated quarantine facilities breaks down what behaviours won't be tolerated as well as general protocols to adhere to while staying there.
"If you leave prior to authorization, you will be subject to fines and/or imprisonment under Canada's Quarantine Act. Under the Contraventions Act, Public Health Agency of Canada Officials on-facility can issue contravention tickets to people who do not comply with the Quarantine Act or the Emergency Orders made under this Act. Fines range from $825 to $5,000 plus applicable surcharges," the document stated.
"Maximum penalties for non-compliance may include a fine of up to $750,000 and/or imprisonment for six months."
On top of the strict rules they had to adhere to while quarantining, Walker said they were only allotted one brief break a day when they needed a moment outside.
"If we wanted what they called a wellness break or a smoke break, we had to call down," Walker shared.
"We were allowed one a day, and two security officers would follow us out and time you for your five-minute break. Just like jail."
What the food was like
Right at check-in, Walker and her partner were asked about their dietary restrictions, and since Walker's partner is vegetarian they had some. But, they couldn't provide vegetarian meals until the next day.
So, what did he eat for their first night back in their home province after countless (tireless) hours of travel?
"They gave him chips, and chocolate bars, and crap," Walker shared.
"[...] We were given like water, hard-boiled egg, and a croissant for breakfast. Everything was cold, and delivered in brown paper bags. They'd knock on the door with hazmat suits and gas masks and drop the bags for our food," Walker said.
Lunches were also similar to what you'd get at a school cafeteria, and Walker told Narcity that they were given a sandwich, a juice box, a bottle of water, an apple, and a granola bar.
"And usually like a cold pasta salad," Walker said.
That being said, Walker wasn't too bothered by the food but more so how she and her partner were treated during their time there.
"It was the Code of Conduct thing about all the fines, and [the way] they treated you like you were a criminal and had the plague," Walker said.
What feds are saying about the hotels
A spokesperson to the Public Health Agency of Canada shared with Narcity that designated quarantine facilities have been offered to travellers who are symptomatic or don't have a viable quarantine plan when they get to Canada.
"These facilities are a last resort for travellers who have no options of meeting quarantine requirements by other means," the spokesperson said via email.
According to PHAC, those staying at the hotel have access to 24-hour support and health monitoring, and all rooms are equipped with phones that can make outbound calls. Travellers can also use their cell phones to connect with their loved ones during their stay, too.
Those quarantined at the hotel are also delivered three meals each day and are provided with "other essentials", which weren't clarified to Narcity. Though, PHAC mentioned that travellers can ring up a toll-free phone number to let them know whatever essentials they require.
Since the interview with Walker, Canada has updated its travel rules and is advising Canadians to avoid all non-essential travel out of the country amid growing concerns of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.
Narcity reached out to Walker's hotel but did not hear back before this article was published.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
