Ontario's Paid Sick Leave Program For COVID-19 Just Got Extended & Here's What It Covers
Eligible residents can get up to $200 a day for any of these reasons.
Good news, Ontario — the provincial government is extending its COVID-19 paid sick leave program once again.
In an announcement posted on December 7, the government said it will extend this program well into the summer months, until July 31, 2022. It was initially set to expire by the end of this year on December 31.
The Worker Income Protection Benefit program was first introduced back in April in an effort to help workers avoid pay cuts if they miss working for any COVID-19-related reasons, which include getting tested or vaccinated, needing to quarantine or even taking care of a family member.
“Nearly a quarter-million workers have already used our program, which is the first and most comprehensive in the country, for paid time off work,” Minister of Labour Monte McNaughton said in the announcement.
“Our government is working for workers and ensuring they have the support they need to keep themselves and their families safe.”
According to the Ford government, extending this program will help employees take time off to get their third dose of COVID-19 vaccines and allow parents to go with their children to get vaccinated, too. So far, the program has also helped over 235,000 people stay safe without cuts to their paycheques.
Eligible employees are able to take up to three days off and could get paid up to $200 each day.
In the same announcement, Ontario said it will be drawing out the temporary changes to the Employment Standards Act that stop temporary layoffs of non-unionized workers from "becoming unwanted terminations" until July 30, 2022.
The extension of the COVID-19 paid sick days follows the news of Ontario pausing its reopening plan indefinitely due to growing concerns over the Omicron variant in the province.
