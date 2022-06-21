Pearson Reopened 2 Terminals So You Can Go Inside & Welcome People Back From Their Flights
They were closed off to the public for two years!
If you've been missing going into Toronto Pearson Airport to give your loved ones a massive hug before they set off for their vacations (without you), well, you can finally go back in again.
As of Monday, June 20, Pearson reopened both Terminals 1 and 3 back up to the public after being closed for the last couple of years.
This means anyone who wants to say goodbye to their friends or family before they jet off to their getaway, or if they want to welcome someone back after their long day of travels, can finally go back inside to do so.
\u201cWelcome home hugs, anyone? We\u2019re excited to announce that our terminals are about to be filled to the brim with emotion once again! All meeters & greeters are now welcome back into the public areas of our terminals!\u201d— Toronto Pearson (@Toronto Pearson) 1655754516
"Don't forget when coming to the terminal you are still required to wear your mask unless in the act of eating or drinking," the travel update reads.
This announcement comes right on the same day that Canada lifted a slew of its travel restrictions for travellers.
Earlier this week, the feds suspended its proof of vaccination requirements when travelling on any of Canada's planes and trains. The new travel rules will also apply to all outbound international travel, which means anyone heading overseas for a summer getaway won't have to show their vaccine status anymore.
In line with this, Pearson said "being fully vaccinated is no longer a requirement" for anyone who wants to go to the airport.
A spokesperson from the airport recently shared with Narcity some other travel tips for all fliers who will be going in or out of the Toronto airport now that the new rules kicked in.
On top of showing up to your domestic flights two hours before they take off (and three hours ahead for international destinations), Pearson recommends filling out ArriveCAN ahead of time and going through security wearing easy-to-remove clothes with your boarding pass ready and with all of your liquids bagged up to make your travel day go by a whole lot smoother.
