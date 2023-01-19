Peel Police Say No Charges Laid After Video Showed Muslim Student Being Attacked At A School
"There is no indication this incident is racially motivated."
A disturbing incident at a Mississauga school has prompted a police investigation, after a video circulated on social media showing a hijab-wearing student being attacked.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
The incident occurred last month at The Woodlands Secondary School in Mississauga.
A spokesperson from Peel Regional Police (PRP) told Narcity that they have conducted, and since completed, their investigation. The police said, "no criminal charges were laid."
While the attack occurred on December 19 at 10:55 a.m., PRP notes that the victim did not come forward to the police, instead "the incident was reported by school administration on December 20th."
PRP "were not made aware of any injuries," and based on their investigation have concluded that "there is no indication this incident is racially motivated."
On January 17, however, a letter from the school was sent to families and mentioned that they wanted to remind people that "Islamophobia is unacceptable and will not be tolerated" at their school.
"We know the hurt and harm that words and actions can cause," the letter reads. "We will also recognize the depth of Islamophobia that some of our staff, students and their families have experienced."The letter concluded that the school "will continue to ensure our Muslim students learn and excel in an equitable and safe environment that's self-affirming."
The National Council of Canadian Muslims also tweeted on January 18, stating, "We are aware of a disturbing video circulating of an assault on a Muslim student in Mississauga. We are reaching out to the victim and the school and will have more updates as they become available."
Narcity reached out to the Peel District School Board but did not hear back in time for publication.
