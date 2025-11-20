This historic Ontario city sparkles with holiday charm just 90 minutes from Toronto
From its delicious food to markets and live shows, this cozy spot is a winter wonderland.
Only 90 minutes away from Toronto, you can indulge in total festive nostalgia in a historic-city way. From candlelit dinners to cozy winter markets, Peterborough knows how to celebrate the holiday season.
A particular kind of magic always settles over Peterborough once the holidays come around. The city's streets glow with twinkly lights, shop windows are decked out in seasonal colours, and the sound of live music drifts through the cool night air.
If you're in the mood for good food, charming local trinkets and joyous vibes all around, you'll love these four ways to embrace the holly jolly spirit in Peterborough.
Cozy downtown dining
With over 40 restaurants, Peterborough knows how to keep you warm and well-fed. Expect menus featuring locally sourced ingredients and global inspo, from a Belgian tap house and authentic Oaxacan Mexican fare to comfort food that feels like a hug after a long day.
Whether you're sipping hot cocoa while peering through a window at wintery views or raising a pint with friends, you're sure to find a perfect setting for a festive night out.
Retail rewards downtown
First Friday Holiday Night Market, Peterborough.Courtesy of Luke Best
Holiday shopping gets an upgrade with Peterborough's Downtown Holiday Shopping Passport. Every $10 spent earns you a stamp, and early bird draws for $500 Boro gift cards take place each week in December, leading up to Christmas. The grand prize? $1,500 in Boro gift cards drawn in January.
Browse standout spots like Watson + Lou and Ritual Apothecary for handmade finds, or swing by Providence, Flavour and SOS for new fashion picks. The Toy Shop and Hi Ho Silver make gifting easy, and if you time your visit right, you can catch the First Friday Holiday Night Market or the Tree Lighting at Quaker Foods City Square.
Lively performances
The holiday calendar is full of live music events you won't want to miss. Courtesy of Linda McIlwain
The theatre scene in Peterborough takes centre stage during the holidays. Market Hall Performing Arts Centre and Showplace Performance Centre bring the season to life with a range of events, including festive concerts, musicals and local productions.
Make a whole night of it and head downtown for dinner or drinks afterwards to thoroughly soak in the merry buzz.
Family fun
There's plenty of fun going on to keep everyone entertained, no matter the age. The Canadian Canoe Museum — now located on the waterfront — houses the world's largest collection of paddled watercraft, offering a unique way to explore the nation's history.
Over at the Art Gallery of Peterborough, Family Sundays bring a hands-on creative twist to the first Sunday of each month, while the Peterborough Museum and Archives adds a little thrill with its Carnivorous Dinosaurs exhibit.
No matter how you choose to spend the season, Peterborough's got a balanced mix of cozy, cultural and festive flair that makes every visit feel like an epic holiday getaway.