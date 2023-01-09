Someone Shared Their Opinions About Charging $2K For A Basement In Ontario & People Are Raging
How much are you willing to pay for rent in Ontario? Well, no matter the budget, prices still seem ridiculously out of control.
Someone posted a question to landlords on Reddit asking, "who told you your basement is worth $2k a month?" and it sparked quite an interesting conversation.
"What on earth are we going to do about this rent crisis? It's so bad! It's such a toxic cycle of poverty we're getting trapped into. Any tips for a first-time renter?" they said.
The poster also shared their two cents about basements being called apartments and charging $2,000. "STOP CALLING YOUR BASEMENTS APARTMENTS. THEY ARE NOT," they added. "I'm sorry for all the angry landlords that came for me to justify their 2k basements I'm sure they're beautiful but still not worth 2k to me."
Over 1,700 comments and more than 6,000 upvotes were spotted on the Reddit thread showcasing many peoples' opinions.
"They will charge whatever the most they can get is. There is no 'should' in the equation," one person said.
"Ontario just isn't the place to be," a Redditor shared. "If you want actual affordable housing leave Ontario, or even Canada. Things will never change unless people talk with their wallets."
However, according to housing news outlet Better Dwelling, Ontario recorded the "largest percentage point drop from peak" in all of Canada in 2022, with declines considered to be a "crash" in some markets. So hopefully, this means there's some good news for people living within the province.
"Everyone should have a right to affordable housing- I don't care what textbooks you have to pull out to try and convince me that this is somehow ethical?" the original poster added to one of the comments that blamed the economy rather than landlords.
Someone had an opposing thought and shared, "it's my basement, it's worth whatever I want it to be. If you don't like the price, f**k off."
"Someone posted in a community fb group I'm in that they have a basement apartment for $1500. Didn't post pictures and said it has a kitchen (just a hot plate and microwave) and he got shredded for saying it has a kitchen. His counter was that many cultures don't use ovens to cook," another commented.
Others believe that if someone is willing to pay $2,000 for a basement, that is what it's worth, what do you think? Is this fair?
