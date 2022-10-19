35-Year-Old Toronto Man Charged With Attempted Murder After 'Actively Shooting' At Police
A police car and nearby home were struck by bullets.
An arrest has been made after a tense few hours in Scarborough Tuesday night, where police responded to an active shooter situation.
Police told Narcity members of their Guns and Gangs Unit were in the Kennedy Road and Eglington Avenue East area shortly before 8:30 p.m., attempting to conduct a search warrant at a home on Shenley Road.
As officers attempted to arrest the man, he fired multiple shots at them before running into his home.
Police said the man continued shooting at them through a side door and damaged a neighbouring home and a police car, but no one was hurt.
Nearly an hour after officers arrived on the scene, police sent out an update on Twitter, describing a very active and ongoing situation.
"Shenley Road residents are being asked to shelter in their basements," the tweet read. "Please stay out of the area."
Some two hours after being told to hide, nearby residents were informed that the situation had been given the all-clear.
"Suspect has been arrested," read another online update from police shortly after 11:30 p.m. "There is no further threat to public safety."
Police said the suspect surrendered to police after a long negotiation with members of their Emergency Task Force.
35-year-old Thomas James McMahon, of Toronto, is now facing a long list of charges including three counts of attempted murder and three counts of discharging a firearm with intent.
Police are thanking members of the pubic and residents in the area of this shooting for their cooperation.
This article has been updated*
