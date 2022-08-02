14 Breathtaking Buildings Worth Staring At In Downtown Toronto
No, we don't just list the CN Tower 14 times.
When you think of New York, you think of the Empire State Building. When you think of Paris, you think of the Eiffel Tower. When you think of Toronto, you probably think of the CN Tower.
But a city is much more than just one iconic building, and Toronto has plenty of other buildings to admire. Like many major cities, Toronto has a plethora of architectural designs that deserve to be gawked at.
So, for your visual consideration, and in no particular order, here are 14 beautiful buildings for amateur architecture enthusiasts to check out in downtown Toronto.
1. New City Hall
New City Hall at Night.
Towering behind the iconic light up Toronto sign in the Nathan Phillips square plaza are the New City Hall buildings. Enjoyed in every season but maybe best looked at from the square's public ice rink in the winter!
2. Old City Hall
Side view of Old City Hall.
In case New City Hall wasn't enough to look at, visitors in Nathan Phillips Square need only turn their heads slightly to see Toronto's beautiful red brick Old City Hall.
3. Art Gallery of Ontario
An art piece that houses art pieces? This describes the visually arresting Art Gallery of Ontario, beautiful from every angle it's worth slowing down your city walking pace for a closer look.
4. Royal Ontario Museum
Bloor St view of the ROM.
A Toronto architectural staple, the Royal Ontario museum building gives both tourists and locals something to gawk at.
5. Allen Lambert Hall (Brookfield Place)
Nestled in Toronto's Financial District, this glass walkway gives a beautiful solarium feel to ground floor visitors in a skyscraper heavy area.
6. MaRS Centre
A standout amongst the other buildings housed in the MaRS Discovery District in the heart of downtown, this heritage building lends a nice "academic" look to the area.
7. Toronto Metropolitan University Student Centre
TMU Student Centre Downtown Toronto.
Completed in 2014-2015, the Student Learning Centre (SLC) has become an unmissable landmark for TMU's urban downtown campus visible just behind the bustling Yonge & Dundas Square.
8. Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts
The Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts lit up at night.
Home to the Canadian National Ballet and The Canadian Opera Company, this building beautifully showcases the glass-encased action to passersby at any time of day but shines especially at night.
9. St. James Cathedral
The only example of Gothic revival architecture featured on this list, the St. James Cathedral is a beautiful feature of the cozy St. Lawrence neighbourhood
10. The Gooderham Building
The Gooderham Building downtown Toronto.
Omar Julian Palomera Reynoso | Dreamstime
What's a cosmopolitan city without a flatiron building to look at? Toronto doesn't know, and won't have to find out given that it houses the gorgeous Gooderham Building right downtown.
11. Roy Thompson Hall
Roy Thompson Hall.
Roy Thompson Hall is not just stunning visitors with its acoustics or musical majesty but also just look at it, the disco-ball aesthetic really works for it and adds dimension to the skyline of skyscrapers surrounding it.
12. Union Station
Travel meets serious style in Toronto's Union Station. A major hub for national and regional trains, Union Station is worth a visit to see its cathedral-like ceilings and classic pillars even if you're already in the city.
13. The Fairmont Royal York
View of the Fairmont Royal York Hotel against modern skyscrapers.
Directly across from Union Station in the downtown core, the Fairmont Royal York building seems to embody old school glamour and maybe just walking by to take a look, some of that glamour will rub off.
14. University of Toronto's Convocation Hall
Convocation Hall on the University of Toronto St. George campus.
Maurizio De Mattei | Dreamstime
This stunning rotunda is central landmark to the University of Toronto's St. George campus in the heart of downtown Toronto. From the lawn, you can admire this ceremonial centre against a Toronto skyline that features the iconic CN tower (see cover image).
This article has been updated since it was originally published on January 11, 2016.