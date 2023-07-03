The City Is Grooving To The Beat Of FREE Concerts In Garden Square Brampton
No more boring Friday nights!
This summer, the city is grooving to the beat of concerts in Garden Square, starting this July and rocking straight through September 1. Brace yourself for a weekly dose of sweet summer sounds under the starry sky, delivered by a mix of emerging artists and established headliners from the GTA.
Each Friday Night Live concert kicks off at 7:00 p.m. and promises a new rhythm to get your feet tapping. From the head-bopping beats of hip hop to the fun sing-along sessions of live band karaoke, to the soulful sway of reggae, and the nostalgic harmony of Spice Girls cover bands, there's a genre for everyone. And guess what? It's all FREE!
But the fun doesn't stop there. Fancy a drink or a bite? Garden Square's got you covered with a patio bar and snacks on sale. Worried about transportation? There's free parking at The Rose, and the Go Train service is available just up the street, even on weekends.
Friday Night Live
Price: Free
When: Fridays at 7 p.m. from July 7 through September 1
Address: 12 Main St N, Brampton, ON
Lineup:
- July 7: Kirk Diamond and The Movement of Ahryel featuring Jônelle
- July 14: Rock Star Live
- July 28: The Rose Bowl curated by TCSpades
- August 4: East Coast Kitchen Party featuring Eclectic Revival and Screeched Inn
- August 11: Mazaa curated by Hasheel
- August 18: Stomp N' Stampede hosted by DJ Johnny Rivex and featuring Rob Watts
- August 25: WANNABE - A Spice Girls Tribute
- September 1: Adrian Sutherland with Mimi O'Bonsawin presented in partnership with the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund