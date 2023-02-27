This Exclusive Program Is Coming Back To Toronto & It's Perfect For Young Professionals
Are you ready to make a lasting impression on your career?
If you're a young marketing professional in Toronto, here's the career program you need to help you move up the ladder. AMA Toronto is returning for its sixth year with its Career Accelerator Mentorship Program. This exclusive program provides mentorship and guidance from highly experienced marketing professionals to help them take the next step in their careers.
You must be between the ages of 24 to 35 and have at least 1 year of experience in the Marketing, Advertising, and Communications industry. To be accepted, you should demonstrate career-orientated drive, ambition, and a passion for success.
Benefit from the guidance and experience of your assigned mentor. Join them and engage with future industry leaders in a mutually beneficial, dynamic two-way learning experience.
AMA Toronto: Career Accelerator Program
Courtesy of AMA-Toronto
Price: $213.27
Deadline for registration: March 12, 2023
Address: Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Register: If you’re unsure of your next professional steps, feel you’re lacking opportunities to advance into a more challenging senior role, or looking to grow your network and learn from industry experts, you’re in the right place.
The American Marketing Association Toronto Chapter (AMA Toronto) is a not-for-profit organization focused on advancing the practice of marketing and the success of marketers within Canada. Since 1946, AMA Toronto has been committed to helping individuals and companies within the Toronto and Canadian business community connect, learn, and grow.