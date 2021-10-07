Trending Tags

This Gothic Home In Ontario Is Hidden In A Carolinian Forest & Has A Secret Wine Cellar

The library has 'Beauty and the Beast' vibes.

This Gothic Home In Ontario Is Hidden In A Carolinian Forest & Has A Secret Wine Cellar
Chase Realty Inc.

This is one home you don't see every day. Located in the heart of Carolinian Forest in Ancaster, Ontario, the unique abode is filled with gothic vibes and is listed at $2,985,000.

The five-level home has a unique layout, and it almost looks like something you'd see on set of The Lord Of The Rings. Boasting three bedrooms and three full bathrooms, the custom abode is full of surprises.

Chase Realty Inc.

You'll find soaring ceilings, gothic windows, four fireplaces, and a screened porch surrounded by trees.

Chase Realty Inc.

The Olde English-style library has two levels of bookcases and is straight out of Beauty and the Beast.

Chase Realty Inc.

There's even a secret wine cellar that's hidden behind a large picture on the wall. A light will automatically illuminate the chamber as you step inside.

Chase Realty Inc.

The enchanting property features eight acres of woodland, two ponds, and forest trails.

Chase Realty Inc.

This majestic home may not be the cheapest, but it certainly is one of the most unique spots around.

Unique Home In The Forest

Chase Realty Inc.

Price: $2,985,000

Address: 949 Slote Rd., Ancaster, ON

Description: Nestled in a forest, this spectacular home has gothic features, a gorgeous library, and hidden wine cellar.

View Here

