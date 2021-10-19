Trending Tags

This Ontario Hike Leads Through A Leafy Valley With Woodland Staircases & Boardwalks

Cue the sound of crunching leaves.

@joes.captura | Instagram, @randomclicksbysako | Instagram

You can enjoy vibrant colours and the satisfying crunch of leaves beneath your feet at this gorgeous fall hiking spot in Ontario.

Medway Valley Heritage Forest Environmentally Significant Area is located in London and features nearly 11 kilometres of scenic trails to explore.

Boasting a creek, lush forests, wetlands and valleys, it's the perfect spot for a stroll, especially during the fall colours.

There are also a number of staircases, boardwalks and bridges that lead over steep or wet areas.

Grab a pumpkin spice latte to-go and hit the trails at this spot for a magical autumn adventure.

Medway Valley Heritage Forest

Price: Free

Address: 29 Doncaster Ave., London, ON

Why You Need To Go: Explore serene trails through valleys and forested areas at this spot.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

