This Outdoor Escape Game Near Toronto Now Lets You Sleepover & You Can ‘Glamp’ By A River
You can enjoy water views from your tent.
There's a new spot for a summer getaway near Toronto, and it's the perfect city "escape." This recently opened Glamping Games experience is hosted by Escape Maze, a Peterborough attraction that offers indoor and outdoor escape games.
The glamorous camping, or "glamping" adventure takes place on the attraction's sprawling 129-acre farm. You'll stay in a fancy two-person tent with river views, and it even comes with a queen-sized bed.
There's a fire pit next to the tent where you can roast s'mores or hotdogs as well as an outdoor kitchen where you can prepare meals. The stay also allows unlimited access to the pool, so you can spend the day soaking up the sun and splashing in the water.
One of the highlights of this new getaway is that it includes four escape games of your choice. You can compete in some of the four indoor games like Wizards & Dragons, or try some of the four outdoor escape trails like The Gold Rush Trail. There's also a take-home game that can be played at your campsite.
The package is a two-night stay, and you can even bring your pup along. Other exciting features include a sunset-viewing bench and a pavilion where you can charge your electronics. If you'd like to bring the kids along, there are cots available for an extra $50 each.
The two-night package costs $495, and you can add additional nights for $180 per night.
Glamping at Otter Shore
$495/two-night package
Address: 156 Cedar Bank Rd., Peterborough, ON
Why You Need To Go: This escape game attraction is now offering a glamping experience, and you can enjoy river views from your tent.
