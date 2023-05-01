This Popular Toronto Restaurant Has A $20 Brunch Menu & Here’s A First Look
It's time to step up your brunch game!
Attention all brunch lovers! Fresh Kitchen + Juice Bar has been a Toronto staple for over 20 years, dedicated to showing people that a plant-based meal can be crave-worthy, and their new brunch menu is no exception. As spring approaches and patio season kicks off, they're adding even more options to its already impressive lineup of plant-based dishes.
From the Wake’N’Bacon Breakfast Sandwich to the Smashed Avocado Toast and made-in-house home fries, the menu boasts fresh flavours and delicious pairings that are sure to leave you feeling energized and fulfilled. Plus, with the option to order for delivery through their app or website, you can enjoy a Fresh brunch from the comfort of your own home or even on a sunny day in the park.
Fresh Kitchen + Juice Bar
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Brunch
Address: All Toronto locations
Why You Need To Go: You can build your own perfect brunch by choosing one of seven fresh juices, smoothies or shakes, and one of four menu items for only $20.