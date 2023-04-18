TikToker Compares Ontario Home Prices To West Palm Beach After A Waterloo Semi Sells For $1.7M
“This is the nonsense we have to put up with…”
The battle for affordable housing continues to make things tough for prospective home buyers in Ontario, and the frustration has become so real that some have even begun to consider moving elsewhere.
One TikToker, Santiago Agudelo, recently revealed how a semi-detached house in the city of Waterloo, Ontario, which sold for nearly $1.7 million, costs about the same as a bigger house with a pool in West Palm Beach in Florida.
"As a millennial, who works in the real estate industry, I know that this price now is going to raise the bar for the prices of homes sold in that area," Agudelo said in his video.
"And if me and my family decide to upgrade our housing situation here in Kitchener Waterloo, we're going to have to compete with these maniacs."
As someone who has lived in multiple countries, Agudelo said he began to wonder what $1.7 million could get you elsewhere.
That's when he stumbled upon a stunning 4,000-square-foot house in West Palm Beach, Florida, which was listed at a similar price as the semi-detached home in Waterloo.
@santiago.agu
Just a quick rant about the state of housing affordability in Canada. Thanks for coming to my ted talk #rant #realestate #finance #canada #florida #greenscreen
"As someone who's lived in West Palm Beach, I can tell you it's freaking gorgeous," he said.
While listing the many amenities of the massive house listing he found in Florida, Agudelo was bamboozled that it cost nearly the same as a home in Waterloo (when converted from U.S. dollars).
"Which absolutely makes sense when you consider the fact that one of these places is a world-renowned tropical destination where millions of people travel to every year, and the other is Waterloo," he said sarcastically.
Many people in the comments had similar concerns about the housing crisis in Ontario.
One said they're moving.
"Moving to Texas. Canada is not worth any more. Make some money in tech in the U.S. and will move back to the country of origin," they wrote.
"Canada is about to undergo a huge brain drain due to the cost of housing," another said.