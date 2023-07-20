This Job Will Pay You $20 An Hour To Work Alongside Celebs & Help Run TIFF's Red Carpet
Get up close and personal with the stars. ⭐
Have you always dreamed of being a part of the glitz and glamour of a prestigious film festival, but, tragically, can't act your way out of a bag? Well, fret not, friend, you can still rub shoulders with stars, interact with press, and have a front-row seat to the red carpet spectacle. All you need to do is get the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) to hire you as a "press liaison" for the upcoming 2023 event.
If you're hired for the position, you'll join TIFF's venue team, one of many behind-the-scene groups tasked with making sure everything is picture perfect and ready for the limelight throughout the 11-day event.
Your mission, should you be chosen, will include prepping each red carpet for the press' arrival and making sure all signage and delegate numbers are set. You'll also be the go-to person for any last-minute changes, queries, or concerns related to the red carpet. So, you'll need be adaptable, quick thinking, and an excellent communicator to thrive in the role.
You'll also need to be a charming host, capable of greeting and checking in press, placing them in their designated positions, and fielding any questions they may have.
Sounds easy enough, right? Sure, but if multitasking and time management are big weaknesses for you, you may want to rethink your desire to apply, as you'll at least be partly responsible for ensuring that things run on schedule for the event's various film screenings.
If you're a keen celeb-spotter, take note. This job will likely get you up close and personal with the stars. Or, if not up close and personal, at least working alongside them. Who knows? Maybe you could nab a quick celebrity selfie or autograph as a little additional perk.
Those selected will earn $20 per hour at the gig, with a contract that is expected to run from September 5, 2023, to September 17, 2023.
Ideal candidates will have a degree or diploma in communications, events or media, and previous experience working on red carpets or in high-pressure environments. A background in the film and entertainment industry is also big plus.
If there's one small catch, it's that those applying must be legally able to work in Canada. But, individuals on time-limited visa status are welcomed to apply. You can apply from anywhere in Canada, but you'll have to be located in Toronto for those dates.
That being said, the job stands as a great opportunity for anyone looking to dip their toes into the entertainment industry.
Press Liaison
Salary: $20 an hour
Company: Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)
Address: 350 King St W Suite 477, Toronto, ON
Who Should Apply: Individuals who have a degree or diploma in communications, events, or media who excellent customer service and confident communication skills.
The deadline to apply is July 30.