Toronto's Medical Officer Of Health Takes Leave Of Absence & Ford Calls Her A 'True Fighter'

But she says she'll be back!

Toronto's Medical Officer Of Health Takes Leave Of Absence & Ford Calls Her A 'True Fighter'
@epdevilla | Twitter

Ontario officials like Premier Doug Ford and Toronto's mayor John Tory are showing their support for Toronto's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa as she undergoes surgery today after discovering precancerous cells.

In a press release sent out on December 7, de Villa announced she found out she had precancerous cells after a routine mammogram which resulted in testing this summer.

She said the cells need to be removed and that she will be taking a short leave of absence while undergoing and recovering from surgery. In her absence Toronto's Deputy Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Na-Koshie Lamptey will be stepping in to fill her place until December 20.

De Villa took the opportunity in her statement to encourage Torontonians to "take the time to participate in screening programs, as recommended."

Ford tweeted out a message yesterday, writing, "This pandemic has shown us that Dr. @epdevilla is a true fighter. On behalf of all Ontarians, I'm wishing her the very best and hope for her speedy return."

Tory also tweeted out a statement in support of de Villa, writing, "On behalf of all Toronto residents I wish her all the best as she undergoes surgery tomorrow. I have no doubt she will make a speedy recovery and look forward to continuing to work with her upon her return."

He also commended her for "stressing the importance of routine checkups and visits with your family doctor."

City councillors like Kristyn Wong-Tam and many Toronto citizens have also taken to social media to wish de Villa well.

Winters in Canada are brutal, this much is true. But let's not stress out and book a way-too-expensive getaway just yet! You can decorate your home with easy-to-care-for plants that will make your home feel like you're in a tropical paradise.

