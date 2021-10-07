Trending Tags

Unvaxxed NBA Players Who Break Quarantine Rules In Toronto Could Go To Jail For 6 Months

Richard Eriksson | Flickr

Unvaxxed NBA players who break quarantine rules in Toronto could now face prison time due to Canada's COVID-19 restrictions.

Shams Charania of The Athletic tweeted on Wednesday that unvaccinated players caught breaching their mandated quarantine in Toronto will face criminal charges.

At the moment, players who've yet to receive both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are only permitted to leave their hotel to participate in team activities.

NBA players who purposely disobey quarantine rules could face up to six months in prison or a $750K fine.

Earlier this week, Sportsnet also reported that the Toronto Raptors will be 100% fully vaccinated in two weeks.

