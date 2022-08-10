You Can Watch Olivia Newton-John's 'Grease' For Free In Toronto Tonight As A Tribute
You can honour the late actress & revisit Rydell High.
Union Station will be showing a free screening of Greasetonight in honour of the late Olivia Newtown-John as part of TD Union Summer.
The late actress is well known for her starring role as Sandy Olsson, which she played alongside John Travolta's Danny Zuko in the 1978 cult classic Grease.
Newtown-John died on August 8 in her southern California home after a 30-year battle with breast cancer, according to an Instagram post made by her husband, John Easterling.
Union Station announced they would show the film "in memory of Oliva Newton-John" in an Instagram story posted on August 9.
The movie will run from 7 p.m. to 8:50 p.m. on August 10, and fans can enjoy the musical, which follows Sandy and Danny as they reunite at Rydell High after a summer romance.
Spots can't be reserved, so you may want to arrive early to secure a good seat on the patio.
TD Union Summer hosts events all summer long with live music, free movies, a licensed pop-up bar and a wide variety of food vendors, including Gus Tacos, Mikey's Smashburgers, NaanSense, and Souvla by Mamakas.
Grease at TD Union Summer
Price: Free
When: August 10 at 7 p.m.
Address: 65 Front St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: To watch Grease and pay tribute to Olivia Newtown-John.