Wonderland's Halloween Haunt Is Back This Weekend With So Many Terrifying New Attractions
There are some never-before-seen scary mazes to roam through this year! 👻
Calling all Halloween lovers: Wonderland's Halloween Haunt is kicking off its season this coming weekend.
Starting September 24, ghouls, goblins, and hundreds of other terrifying monsters will roam through Canada's Wonderland for the Haunt that'll last until October 31. This year, there are also three new frightening scare zones that you can check out: the Farmstead, Kingdom of Carnage, and Streets of Undead.
The Farmstead is a haunting abandoned slaughterhouse that has been overrun by a nearby farm, where there will be "terrible ends" for those who dare venture through the dark fields and rusty machinery.
At the Kingdom of Carnage, you will find yourself right in the middle of a bloodthirsty siege on a wicked king's castle. "Just as the advancing villagers gain ground, an evil terror is unleashed, threatening to consume everyone and everything in its path," Wonderland's announcement reads.
A fan of The Walking Dead? Streets of Undead throws you right into the middle of a zombie apocalypse where there are some ravenous undead monsters looking to feast on human flesh — so you better make it to the Safe Zone quick!
When you're itching for a break from being screamed at by monsters, there are some new live shows to check out. The Skeleton Crew features an acrobatic show, which, Wonderland says, is filled with trampoline tricks and "daring feats of athleticism," while Inferno is a fiery performance that will serve up some fire tricks and balancing acts.
Reservations are a must to enter the scream park this year, and tickets went on sale in late August. Anyone with a 2022 Gold Pass won't have to wait for next year to begin and can hit up Wonderland as many times as they want for the rest of 2021. Yes, this includes Halloween Haunt and WinterFest!
Canada's Wonderland reminds guests that you will be turned away if you try to visit the Haunt in costume, and they recommend not bringing children under 13 years old to the event.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
