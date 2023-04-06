York Police Identify Vehicle After An Elderly Man Was Reportedly Shot At 13 Times (VIDEO)
Police said the vehicle was used by suspects in the drive-by shooting.
New information has been released in relation to a 65-year-old man who was shot several times in Schomberg, Ontario, while he was walking his dog.
The incident took place in February, and the victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. York Regional Police (YRP) have been searching for the two suspects who fled the scene in a white SUV.
YRP recently announced in a release that the car used by suspects in the drive-by shooting has been identified as a white 2021 Lexus RX-350 with an Ontario license plate CXAK183.
The victim was shot 13 times, CTV Toronto reported at the time.
Sgt. Clint Whitney confirmed to Narcity on Thursday that the victim survived.
"He was shot multiple times and [has] very serious injuries, so he's still going through a lengthy recovery," they said. "Out of respect for the family's wishes, we've been asked not to comment anymore about his medical situation."
\u201cSUSPECT VEHICLE DETAILS AND VIDEO RELEASED FOLLOWING DRIVE-BY SHOOTING IN SCHOMBERG. Investigators seek a white 2021 Lexus RX-350 with Ontario licence plate CXAK183. Recovering it would greatly assist the investigation. More information here: \nhttps://t.co/NxnfyYuZaT\u201d— York Regional Police (@York Regional Police) 1680783902
YRP said in a release that the vehicle was stolen from Toronto.
"We would really like to recover that vehicle because finding that can be a critical piece of a puzzle we're trying to put together," Sgt. Whitney said.
No cause for the attack on the victim was identified at the time.
"As far as we know, this individual was just out for a walk with his dog. There's nothing that I can see that would have explained why this would have occurred," Constable Laura Nicolle told Narcity in February.
YRP is still looking for the suspects involved in the shooting.
Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7141 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).