You Can Adopt A Shelter Dog For $25 In Toronto & So Many Pups Need Homes
The city of Toronto is temporarily reducing adoption fees!
The city of Toronto is temporarily lowering adoption fees for dogs to $25 for a limited time only.
Shelter dogs are in need of their forever homes, and from January 19 to January 31, adopters will be able to save up to $190 on the adoption process.
Toronto announced the subsidized pricing on January 19 in a tweet saying that many of the dogs at the shelter are "often overlooked" and have been waiting to find a home for a "long time."
"We’re hoping to get some of these fantastic pups out of the shelter and onto your sofas and find them the forever home they deserve," said the City of Toronto in a tweet.
The city of Toronto regularly charges $185 for a male dog and $215 for a female dog's adoption fee, so the discount can make a stark difference for future paw parents.
Although, before you decide to bring a furry friend home, you may want to consider the long-term financial implications, from vet bills to dog food and supplies.
The city of Toronto notes on their website that potential owners should also consider that dogs need daily exercise and companionship.
So, before you bring your new best friend home, you want to ensure a pet is compatible with your lifestyle since it is a life-long commitment of up to 20 years.
The city of Toronto has seven adoptable dogs currently listed on its website, and if you're ready to adopt, all you'll need is a form of payment and an ID with your current address.