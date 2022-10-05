A YouTuber Says He Stole Paris Hilton's Sunglasses From Her Car In Toronto & The Story Is Wild
"I'm sure she would love this and not take us to court," he told Narcity.
It turns out Toronto may have had its own Bling Ring moment back in 2007.
In a now-viral TikTok video, science communicator and popular YouTuber Greg Brown of asapSCIENCE recounts how he and a friend robbed Paris Hilton back in 2007 during a drunken night out in Toronto.
Brown, now 34, posted the TikTok on October 4 detailing his night out that ended with the two friends stealing a pair of Christian Dior sunglasses from Hilton's car.
"I've come a long way. I became a science teacher, and now I teach science to the masses, but I was a while child teenager," Brown told Narcity.
@asapscience Could Paris sue me?
♬ original sound - AsapSCIENCE
Brown hopped on the popular trend of rapping to the beat of Nicki Minaj's song Super Freaky Girl, singing: "One thing about me is that I once robbed Paris Hilton, and I hope she never sees this cause I could go to jail."
Back in 2007, Brown was only 19 years old, and he and his friend weren't even fans of Hilton — they had just ran into her by happenstance after leaving the M.I.A concert, he says.
In the TikTok, Brown recalls seeing Hilton at The Guvernment in Toronto and snapping a picture with the heiress.
But he says the real story started after she went inside.
According to Brown, Hilton's car was parked outside the venue and was left unlocked and unattended, so they opened it "on instinct."
In true 2000s fashion, he says the car radio was playing Bad Day by Daniel Powter.
Brown says he and his friend were "laughing" and "screaming" in the car when his friend told him to run.
Naturally, Brown thought the cops were coming, but his friend had actually just nabbed a pair of Dior sunglasses from the car.
Brown told Narcity he didn't know his friend had stolen them while running, but that it has now become one of their "go-to stories" within their lives and friendship.
According to the TikTok, the pair swap the glasses back in forth à la The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants and Brown shared that he currently has them in possession.
'I'm sure she would love this'
In the TikTok video, Brown also recounts how he found a script for 2005 movie House Of Wax in the car, a film which, in the video, he says Hilton was filming at the time of the incident.
Brown told Narcity he since learned that House of Wax had already been released at the time, and that she couldn't have been in town filming it.
Regardless, Brown said he and his friend both recall it being the House of Wax script — but with the caveat that they both were "extremely drunk."
"My only thought was that maybe she was doing some acting gig and like revisiting her lines," Brown told Narcity.
If Hilton manages to see the TikTok, Brown says he is more than happy to give the sunglasses back or buy her a new pair.
And despite having a YouTube channel with more than 10 million followers and his TikTok reaching a million views, he says he's not too worried about potential legal repercussions.
'"Were talking over a decade ago," he told Narcity. "She's rich. She seems funny. I'm sure she would love this and not take us to court."
Narcity has contacted Paris Hilton for comment.