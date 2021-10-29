Trending Tags

Toronto's Dreamy Café Has New Installations Each Month & A Dog That Greets You At The Door

Coffee with a side of cuteness!

Toronto's Dreamy Café Has New Installations Each Month & A Dog That Greets You At The Door
@3ricat | Instagram, @nom.nomnom_ | Instagram

Coffee dates just got cuter at this Toronto café, which has changing artwork and an adorable little doorman.

NomNomNom is a Filipino café that recently opened in Cabbagetown. Inspired by Asian culture and art, the venue serves a variety of colourful drinks and pastries in a whimsical, minimalistic space.

Each month, the café gets a dreamy new installation. Currently, you can see a flock of origami paper cranes dangling from the ceiling. Past installations include a sea of fluffy clouds that visitors could sit beneath.

The face of the café is an adorable dog named Boba who often greets customers as they come in. Some popular menu items are the cassava custard, coconut espresso, and recently, the strawberry espresso, which is made with strawberry puree, a shot of espresso, and milk or matcha.

You'll be able to see some beautiful paintings and flower installations within the coming months, as well as an ornamental lantern that will be displayed during the holiday season.

NomNomNom

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Asian

Address: 492 Parliament St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Enjoy colourful drinks and treats in a whimsical, art-filled space.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

