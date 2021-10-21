Two Of Canada’s COVID-19 Recovery Benefits Will Officially Be Extended Until May 2022
The new Canada Worker Lockdown benefit was announced, too.👇💰
Two of Canada's COVID-19 recovery benefits — the Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit (CRCB) and the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit (CRSB) — are getting an extension into next year, federal officials confirmed on Thursday.
Speaking to reporters on October 21, Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said the country is in a "new phase" of COVID-19 and therefore will move from "broad-based support" to "more targeted measures."
However, while some business support and the Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB) will end as planned, the CRSB and the CRCB will be getting extended just a bit further.
"Today we are announcing what we very much hope and believe is the final pivot in delivering the support needed to ensure a robust recovery," she said.
Both the CRCB and the CRSB will be extended until May 7, 2022, and the maximum duration of each benefit will be increased by two weeks.
"We all need to protect ourselves and one another by staying home when we're sick," she said, adding that many parents may also need to stay at home to look after their kids who can't yet be vaccinated.
On the same day, a new benefit — the Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit — was also announced, which offers $300 per week to workers who may be subject to a lockdown related to COVID-19, including those who are ineligible for Employment Insurance (EI).
Freeland said the expected cost of these benefits will be around $7.4 billion between now and May 2022, compared with the $289 billion spent on business and income support since the start of the pandemic.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
