federal payments canada

Canada Lockdown Worker Benefit Won’t Be Available To Unvaccinated People Who Get Fired

The brand new benefit offers $300 per week to eligible workers.👇💰

Canada Lockdown Worker Benefit Won’t Be Available To Unvaccinated People Who Get Fired
Helena Hanson | Narcity

The federal government has confirmed that the Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit (CWLB) will not be available to people who have lost their jobs due to their refusal to get vaccinated.

Announced by Deputy PM and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on October 21, the aim of the benefit is to provide income support to workers whose employment is interrupted by government-imposed public health lockdown scenarios.

Workers who are ineligible for Employment Insurance (EI) will qualify for the $300-per-week CWLB. Those who can claim EI are eligible too, as long as they are not getting both benefits during any period.

However, people who get fired for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19 will not be able to apply for the new lockdown support.

"Individuals whose loss of income or employment is due to their refusal to adhere to a vaccine mandate would not be able to access the benefit," reads a notice from officials. The same is likely to apply to unvaccinated people hoping to claim EI.

Many employers in Canada, including the federal government, police forces and public transit commissions, have already introduced COVID-19 vaccine mandates for staff. Consequences range from online training sessions and unpaid leave to termination.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on the vaccines and can answer any questions you may have. Click here for more information.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

