Trump's trade czar says he sees no urgent need to get a trade deal with Canada

U.S. trade czar sees no 'urgency' in Canada talks
U.S. trade czar sees no 'urgency' in Canada talks
U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer does a television interview outside the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
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U.S. President Donald Trump's trade czar says there is no urgent need to get a deal with Canada.

United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told CNBC Television today that there is still substantial trade between Canada and the U.S.

He says the Trump administration is "comfortable with where we are" in the relationship with Canada.

Trump's trade war with Canada has escalated since negotiations ended in acrimony last month.

The United States hit an array of Canadian goods with 50 per cent tariffs, and Ottawa responded with its own.

Trump responded by signing an order to ban imports of certain Canadian goods later this month and directed some federal agencies to remove Canadian goods from procurement lists.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2026. 

By Kelly Geraldine Malone | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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